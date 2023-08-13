The Atlanta Braves will look to cap off their stellar series against the New York Mets in a Sunday prime time series finale that can be seen on ESPN. Yonny Chirinos will get the start on the mound for the Braves while the Mets will go with Kodai Senga. Sean Murphy will return to the lineup for Atlanta after getting last night’s game two off and will bat seventh.
Filed under:
Braves vs. Mets Game Thread 8/13/23
Atlanta goes for win number 76 and series sweep against the New York Mets
Loading comments...