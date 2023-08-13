Kyle Wright’s rehab segues to Florida, per report

Another day, another Braves injury update, this time per Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

Kyle Wright has been transferred to Florida to continue ramping up, which is a good sign about his progress. He’s been throwing off a mound. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) August 13, 2023

Kyle Wright has been out since May 4. He made five starts of varying quality before hitting the shelf with shoulder problems, posting a 130 ERA-, 103 FIP-, and 94 xFIP- in 18 2⁄ 3 innings. By comparison, in his breakout season last year, he had a 77/91/83 line.

The Braves would probably be happy to get any kind of Wright back into their pitching mix, even if all he can manage is the league average-y 103 FIP-/94 xFIP- that he posted before the shoulder woes, which would be a big step back for him. The rotation as a whole has posted a 98 FIP- and 96 xFIP- to date, but that involves a 69 FIP- and 66 xFIP- from Spencer Strider, and similar production from Max Fried. The rotation remains in a state of flux, as the Braves have given multiple starts this season to Jared Shuster, Dylan Dodd, Michael Soroka, AJ Smith-Shawver, Kolby Allard (down with injury), Allan Winans, and Yonny Chirinos, who starts tonight against the Mets.