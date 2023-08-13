Tough 5th inning proves costly for Braves in 7-6 loss to Mets

A six-run fifth inning was more than the Atlanta Braves could overcome in a 7-6 loss to the New York Mets Sunday night.

Atlanta’s offense got off to a quick start Sunday against Mets starter Kodai Senga. Ronald Acuna Jr. led the game off with a single and then swiped his 55th stolen base of the season. Ozzie Albies walked, but was erased on a ground out by Austin Riley that put runners at first and third for Matt Olson. Senga then walked Olson to load the bases for Marcell Ozuna. Ozuna came through with a a bases clearing double, to give Atlanta an early 3-0 lead.

Yonny Chirinos got the start and pitched around a two-out single Jeff McNeil in a scoreless first. He allowed another two-out hit in the second, a double by Mark Vientos, but struck out DJ Stewart to end the inning.

The Mets got on the board in the third as Rafael Ortega led off the inning with a single. Chirinos got Brandon Nimmo to pop out, but then hit Francisco Lindor to put runners at first and second. McNeil singled to bring home Ortega to cut Atlanta’s lead to 3-1. Chirinos recovered by striking out Pete Alonso and then got Daniel Vogelbach to ground out to end the inning.

After the rough first inning, Senga settled in and retired 13-straight before Acuña reached on an infield single.

Chirinos ran out of gas in the fifth and Mets capitalized. Ortega again got things started with a single and then moved all the way to third on a hit by Nimmo. Lindor hit into a force play, but beat the relay throw at first to prevent the double play. Ortega scored to cut the lead to 3-2.

McNeil followed with another single to put runners at first and second. Alonso then sent a hopper down the line at third that Riley was unable to field cleanly. He recovered for the force out at third, but might have had a chance at a double play. That would loom large as Chirinos walked Vogelbach and then Narvaez with the bases loaded to force home the tying run.

Brian Snitker would then summon Collin McHugh who immediately walked Vientos to force in another run to put the Mets in front 4-3. Another run would score as Stewart reached on catcher interference when his bat hit Murphy’s glove. The Braves challenged, but the call was upheld by replay. Ortega would then strike again with a single to right that brought home two more runs to make it 7-3. McHugh got Nimmo to fly out to left to avoid any more damage.

Chirinos avoided major trouble for the first four innings, but things unraveled quickly in the fifth. He allowed seven hits, two walks and six runs over 4 2/3 innings. He struck out five while throwing 95 pitches.

McHugh allowed a two-out single to Alonso, but nothing else in the sixth. Atlanta crept closer in the seventh when Murphy connected for his 20th homer of the season to cut the deficit to 7-4.

McHugh held the Mets in check again in the seventh and Atlanta again put together a rally. Riley got things started with a one-out double. Buck Showalter then brought in lefty Brooks Raley to face Matt Olson crushed a two-run homer to cut the deficit to 7-6. The homer was Olson’s third of the series and his 43rd of the season.

Matt Olson launched a home run that soared 455 feet into the New York night. It brought the Braves within a run, and it also gave Olson 43 home runs -- two more than anyone else. pic.twitter.com/Ri1WDCOd1C — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) August 14, 2023

Albies left the game between innings with what was called cramping in his left hamstring. He was replaced by Nicky Lopez at second. Kirby Yates took over for McHugh on the mound and pitched around a one-out single to Nimmo in a scoreless inning.

However, the Braves didn’t have another comeback in them as Adam Ottavino retired the side in order in the ninth to end the game.

The loss drops Atlanta to 75-42 on the season. They wrap up a long road trip with a 6-5 record. They will return home on Monday where they will begin a nine-game homestand with a three-game series against the New York Yankees.