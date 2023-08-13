Ozzie Albies leaves game with cramping in his left hamstring

Ozzie Albies left Sunday’s game against the New York Mets as a precaution due to cramping in his left hamstring. Albies left the game in the home half of the eighth inning and was replaced by Nicky Lopez.

2B Ozzie Albies was removed from tonight’s game as a precaution with cramping in his left hamstring. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 14, 2023

Albies was 0-for-3 with a walk before leaving. His last at-bat came in the top of the eighth inning where he grounded out to Pete Alonso and was slow to get out of the box. Albies has started every game this season and is hitting .267/.327/.514 with 28 home runs and a 120 wRC+.