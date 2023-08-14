Braves Minor League Recap: Lucas Braun pitches scoreless outing

Sunday was a fairly quiet day on the farm with just three games due to Mississippi having their game suspended early on in the game. Despite that we saw the Braves overslot sixth round pick Lucas Braun completely overmatch his Low-A opponent and go one out shy of five shutout innings. We also saw Joe Dunand nearly complete a cycle, finishing just one hit shy, while Vaughn Grissom and Nacho Alvarez were also among the day’s standouts.

Gwinnett Stripers 10, Charlotte Knights 7

Box Score

Vaughn Grissom, SS: 1-5, 2B, R, RBI, .327/.412/.496

Joe Dunand, 1B: 3-6, HR, 3B, R, 3 RBI, .294/.384/.563

Dalton Guthrie, CF: 3-4, 3B, 2 R, RBI

The Gwinnett starter was Justus Sheffield and he allowed six runs, including five earned, over five and a third innings. Mike Morin got the next two outs, followed by a scoreless frame by Dereck Rodriguez. Ben Heller would allow a run during an inning of work, and then Grant Holmes finished it off by striking out the side in order in the ninth.

Joe Dunand was the star at the plate here, finishing just a double shy of the cycle. He just continues to mash in the minors and is up to 15 homers with the one in this game. Dalton Guthrie added a three for four game that included a triple, while Vaughn Grissom had a double and walk in six plate appearances.

Mississippi Braves - Suspended, Rain

The Mississippi game against Rocket City was suspended in the top of the second inning with a 0-0 tie. The game is scheduled to resume in the second inning on August 29th.

Winston-Salem Dash 7, Rome Braves 2

Box Score

Nacho Alvarez, SS: 1-3, BB, .298/.411/.409

Keshawn Ogans, DH: 3-4, HR, R, 2 RBI, .265/.364/.401

Ian Mejia, SP: 4 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 5 K, 4.84 ERA

Ian Mejia turned in a solid start in this one, allowing just one run over four innings and striking out five. It’s his third straight strong start since the start of August, and he’s dropped his ERA down to 4.84 on the season. Mejia was followed by Jonathan Hughes, who allowed four runs (one earned) during an inning of work, and then Tyree Thompson, who gave up two runs in two innings. Scoreless frames from Rob Griswold and Miguel Pena finished off this game from the pitching side.

The Rome offense put together seven hits and six walks in this game, including six players who reached base multiple times - but they were only able to plate two runs. Keshawn Ogans was 3-4 and picked up both RBI, with one coming on his eighth homer of the season. Nacho Alvarez, Geraldo Quintero, Adam Zebrowski, Stephen Paolini, and Cory Acton were the other Braves to get on base multiple times, with each reaching twice.

Augusta GreenJackets 5, Salem Red Sox 3

Box Score

Will Verdung, 2B: 2-5, R, SB

Lucas Braun, SP: 4.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K, 0.00 ERA

Seth Keller, RP: 1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 2 K, 5.80 ERA

Overslot sixth round pick Lucas Braun made his second pro appearance in this one, and after three scoreless innings in his debut actually pitched better on Sunday. Braun made it one out shy of five innings and struck out seven, allowing three hits and no walks. This brings him up to 7.2 scoreless innings to start his pro career with eight strikeouts, and makes you think he could be the next player promoted to Augusta. Seth Keller followed Braun for the second straight time, and just like the first time Keller struggled. Keller went on to allow three runs on two hits and three walks over an inning. Estarlin Rodriguez, Zack Austin, and Shay Schanaman each threw a scoreless frame in relief to finish off the final third of this game.

Offensively it was a balanced attack by Augusta, as they recorded 11 hits and saw every player record at least one hit in the win. The only players with two hits were recently promoted draftees Will Verdung and Pier-Olivier Boucher, as Verdung was 2-5 with a run and a stolen base, and Boucher was 2-4 with a run scored and one batted in. Ambioris Tavarez added a single and a walk in five plate appearances. The lone extra base hit was a Jose Dilone double.