Braves News: Atlanta drops series finale to Mets, Kyle Wright progresses with rehab and more

One bad inning on Sunday unfortunately prevented the Braves from completing a four game sweep over the Mets. A 7-6 loss due to a six-run 5th inning for the Mets was the story of the game, though a huge 455 home run from Matt Olson meant the night was still fun at times.

The other positive news for the Braves is that they made it through the weekend without any major concerns. Sunday did produce a few uneasy moments, with Sean Murphy getting hit by a back swing and Ozzie Albies leaving late in the game as a precaution due to cramping. However, all appears to be in good order and the Braves are finally heading home after busy 6-5 road trip.

Braves News

Kyle Wright continues to progress well with his rehab as he is on his way to Florida to ramp up his work load.

Michael Soroka looked outstanding over the weekend for the Stripers as he continues to stay fresh and productive in the case his number is called again.

Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman are back with the latest edition of the Battery Power Podcast.

MLB News