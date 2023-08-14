 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves News: Atlanta drops series finale to Mets, Kyle Wright progresses with rehab and more

The weekend was still quite the success.

By Shawn Coleman
MLB: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

One bad inning on Sunday unfortunately prevented the Braves from completing a four game sweep over the Mets. A 7-6 loss due to a six-run 5th inning for the Mets was the story of the game, though a huge 455 home run from Matt Olson meant the night was still fun at times.

The other positive news for the Braves is that they made it through the weekend without any major concerns. Sunday did produce a few uneasy moments, with Sean Murphy getting hit by a back swing and Ozzie Albies leaving late in the game as a precaution due to cramping. However, all appears to be in good order and the Braves are finally heading home after busy 6-5 road trip.

