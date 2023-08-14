Matt Olson named NL Player of the Week

It was a fun week for Matt Olson, and he’s been rewarded in kind:

In 39 PAs spanning eight games, Olson put together a .400/.538/.833 line, good for a 251 wRC+, while smashing four homers and adding a double to boot. He walked nine times (including two intentional walks), to just five strikeouts. He added 0.7 fWAR to a tally that now sits at 4.5, putting him eighth in MLB among position players... but still second by far among his teammates. He’s also one of just nine players with 200+ PAs and an xwOBA over .400... though he’s third on the Braves by this metric. His .482 xwOBA over the past week helped push him above .400.

Olson will look to keep it going over the remaining few weeks of the season. With 43 homers on the season, he needs eight more to tie the Atlanta single-season record, currently held by Andruw Jones.