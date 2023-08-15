This Day in Braves History: Marquis Grissom extends hitting streak to 20 games

Braves Franchise History

1953 - The Braves defeat the Cubs 2-0 as Chicago third baseman Ransom Jackson grounds into three double plays to tie the National League record.

1956 - Warren Spahn homers off Cardinals pitcher Mel Wright giving Spahn a home run in every National League stadium.

1983 - Bob Horner suffers a broken wrist sliding into second base during a 4-0 loss to the Padres and will miss the rest of the season.

1996 - Marquis Grissom extends his hitting streak to 20-straight games as the Braves beat Curt Schilling and the Phillies 8-5. Terrell Wade picks up the win and collects his first major league hit.

2000 - Ted Turner and Dale Murphy are inducted into the Atlanta Braves Hall of Fame.

2018 - Jose Urena hits Ronald Acuña Jr. with the first pitch of the game after Acuna had led off the last three games with homers and had homered in five straight games. Urena is ejected as the benches empty. He will be suspended for six games.

MLB History

1916 - Babe Ruth out duels Walter Johnson in a 1-0 win for Boston over Washington in 13 innings.

1941 - A game between the Red Sox and Senators is stopped in the eighth inning due to rain with Washington leading 6-3. After a 40-minute wait, the game is called, but Boston manager Joe Cronin protests because Washington failed to cover the field. The protest is upheld by league president Will Harridge and the forfeit goes to Boston.

1945 - Umpire Ernie Stewart is fired by American League president Will Harridge after he complained about his pay and had taken his case to commissioner Happy Chandler.

1955 - Mickey Mantle homers from both sides of the plate in the same game for the second time in his career.

1975 - Earl Weaver is ejected twice by umpire Ron Luciano. Weaver is thrown out of the first game of a doubleheader and is then tossed again before the start of the second game.

1984 - The Reds acquire Pete Rose from the Expos and name him player-manager replacing Vern Rapp.

1991 - Don Mattingly is benched and fined $250 by the Yankees for refusing to cut his shoulder length hair. Mattingly will get a haircut two days later and the hair will be auctioned off for $3,000 to benefit a children’s charity.

2012 - Giants outfielder Melky Cabrera is hit with a 50-game suspension after testing positive for testosterone. Cabrera is hitting .346 and is leading in the league with 159 hits at the time of the suspension.

