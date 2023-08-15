Daily Hammer Podcast: Braves Earn Big Win Over Yankees, Ozzie Albies to the IL

The Braves returned home with a big win over the Yankees on Monday Night. The bottom of the Braves order was tremendous, with Eddie Rosario and Nicky Lopez leading the charge. Max Fried worked around some early trouble to put together a great effort on the mound, and the bullpen was once again solid.

However, after the game the Braves received some unfortunate news that Ozzie Albies would be placed on the injured list due to his hamstring. While less than ideal, the Braves have every reason to ensure Albies is healed and fine in time. As a result, expanded roles await Nicky Lopez, Michael Harris II, and potentially Vaughn Grissom in the days and weeks ahead.

Shawn Coleman looks at this and more in the latest edition of the Daily Hammer.

