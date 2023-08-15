Braves News: Ozzie Albies to IL, Strong Start for Max Fried, More

I feel it is a good bet the Braves are glad to be back home.

Their performance on Monday, an 11-3 win over the Yankees, certainly shows the Braves kept their successful play from the weekend in tact. While the offense was good once again, a quality start from Max Fried was the latest indication the Braves starting staff is starting to work its way back to productivity.

However, not all news was good news on Monday. Second Baseman Ozzie Albies was placed on the injured list due to his hamstring injury from Sunday. It is a sensible move for Atlanta to make sure Albies is 100%, but it is never good to lose a player of his caliber. However, opportunity awaits a new and improved Nicky Lopez, Michael Harris II, and potentially Vaughn Grissom. If the young Braves can succeed in expanded roles, it only makes the future brighter.

Braves News

In response to the news on Albies, all indications are that Vaughn Grissom will be returning to Atlanta:

With Ozzie Albies headed to the injured list, expect the Braves to bring up Vaughn Grissom to fill his roster spot.



The move should be official later today, ahead of the second game against the Yankees. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) August 15, 2023

After an incredible road trip, Matt Olson was named co-NL Player of the Week for his play in Pittsburgh and New York.

Braves prospect JR Ritchie, who is recovering from Tommy John Surgery, is working to support those impacted by the fires in Hawaii.

The fun never stops for Braves country, as on August 23rd, the “Legends Booth” returns to the press box for the second time this season:

' ️



Our four-man booth featuring Chipper Jones, John Smoltz, Tom Glavine and Jeff Francoeur returns on August 23! pic.twitter.com/GllgDSBdBW — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) August 14, 2023

MLB News