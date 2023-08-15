 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves News: Ozzie Albies to IL, Strong Start for Max Fried, More

A good start for the Braves home stand.

I feel it is a good bet the Braves are glad to be back home.

Their performance on Monday, an 11-3 win over the Yankees, certainly shows the Braves kept their successful play from the weekend in tact. While the offense was good once again, a quality start from Max Fried was the latest indication the Braves starting staff is starting to work its way back to productivity.

However, not all news was good news on Monday. Second Baseman Ozzie Albies was placed on the injured list due to his hamstring injury from Sunday. It is a sensible move for Atlanta to make sure Albies is 100%, but it is never good to lose a player of his caliber. However, opportunity awaits a new and improved Nicky Lopez, Michael Harris II, and potentially Vaughn Grissom. If the young Braves can succeed in expanded roles, it only makes the future brighter.

  In response to the news on Albies, all indications are that Vaughn Grissom will be returning to Atlanta:

