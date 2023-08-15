Braves recall Vaughn Grissom, place Ozzie Albies on 10-day injured list

As expected, the Atlanta Braves announced Tuesday that they have recalled infielder Vaughn Grissom to replace Ozzie Albies, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring injury. With Albies out, Grissom figures to see the bulk of playing time at second base.

The #Braves today recalled INF Vaughn Grissom to Atlanta and placed INF Ozzie Albies on the 10-day injured list, backdated to August 14, with a strained left hamstring. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 15, 2023

Grissom came into the spring competing for the starting shortstop job along with Orlando Arcia and Braden Shewmake. Arcia eventually won the job and Grissom began the season at Gwinnett. He was pressed into early duty when Arcia suffered a micro fracture in his wrist, but things didn’t go well. Grissom struggled in the field and at the plate hitting .270/.308/.278 with just two extra-base hits.

He was sent back to Gwinnett when Arcia was ready to return and has rediscovered his form. Reports indicate that he has made improvements defensively and he’s been great at the plate hitting .327/.412/.494 with 32 doubles, four triples and six homers.

Albies left Sunday’s game in New York with what was described as cramping in his left hamstring. He was still sore on Monday and Brian Snitker said after the game that he would be placed on the injured list.