Bryce Elder looks to right the ship Tuesday against the Yankees

The Atlanta Braves will try to clinch another series win Tuesday night when they continue a three-game series against the New York Yankees. Atlanta scored eight runs over the first three innings Monday and pulled away for an 11-3 win in the series opener. Tuesday’s game will feature a matchup of a pair of struggling pitchers in Atlanta’s Bryce Elder and New York’s Luis Severino.

Elder was a big part of the Braves’ success early on as they dealt with injuries to both Max Fried and Kyle Wright. He stumbled a bit in July allowing 12 earned runs in six innings combined across two starts. Elder came back though and pitched well in two-straight starts against Milwaukee allowing three runs combined in 13 innings. August has been more of a struggle though. He was tagged for five earned runs in 4 1/3 innings against the Cubs on August 5 and then five runs in five innings in his last start in Pittsburgh.

The Braves need Elder to find his footing. He doesn’t necessarily need to be the guy he was early on where he was leading the majors in ERA, but they need him to be better than he has been of late.

The Yankees entered the season hoping that Severino would play a key part in their rotation. That just hasn’t worked out as he has gotten worse each month as the season has progressed. He will enter Tuesday’s start with an 8.06 ERA and a 6.65 FIP in 63 2/3 innings and has allowed 18 runs over his last 9 1/3 innings.

Atlanta placed Ozzie Albies on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left hamstring strain. Vaughn Grissom was recalled to take Albies’ spot on the active roster. Nicky Lopez started in place of Albies Monday night and had three hits and three RBIs. Eddie Roario also had three hits, including his 17th home run of the season. Rosario, Lopez and Orlando Arcia drove in eight of Atlanta’s 11 runs.

First pitch Tuesday is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, August 15, 7:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports South, TBS

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan