Nicky Lopez starts at second as Braves continue series with Yankees

The Atlanta Braves will try to make it two-straight win Tuesday night when they continue a three-game series against the New York Yankees. Bryce Elder will get the start for Atlanta while New York with go with right-hander Luis Severino.

Nicky Lopez, who had three more hits Monday night, gets the start at second base Tuesday in place of Ozzie Albies. Sean Murphy returns to behind the plate and will hit seventh,

The Yankees are making a few swaps — Jake Bauers starts in left, and Ben Rortvedt starts at catcher behind Luis Severino.

First pitch Tuesday night is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.