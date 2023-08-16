Braves News: Braves make series of roster moves, Bryce Elder strong against Yankees, more

It was a busy Tuesday for the Atlanta Braves, who made a few roster moves ahead of their matchup with the New York Yankees. The first move was Ozzie Albies’ much-anticipated placement on the 10-day injured list. It was officially revealed that he strained his left hamstring, and in a corresponding move, the club called up Vaughn Grissom from Triple-A Gwinnett.

Up next, the Braves recalled outfielder Lucas Williams from Triple-A Gwinnett. The club then optioned Forrest Wall to Gwinnett.

The Williams for Wall move will not be largely consequential to the Braves lineup, but it will be interesting to see which role he plays on the 40-man.

Tampa Bay Rays southpaw Shane McClanahan will undergo Tommy John surgery early next week. He is expected to miss all of 2024. The club will also be without outfielder Manuel Margot for 3-4 weeks as he undergoes elbow surgery.

The Miami Marlins reportedly signed veteran catcher Jorge Alfaro to a minor league deal. Alfaro suited up for the Fish from 2019-2021.

The Texas Rangers signed former All-Star Josh Harrison to a minor league contract. He is expected to act as a second and third baseman.