Daily Hammer Podcast: Bryce Elder leads Braves in One-Hit Shutout victory over Yankees

Times are a bit better for the Braves now than they were a week ago.

And after Atlanta shut out the Yankees while also allowing only one hit in a 5-0 victory on Tuesday, they have won five out of their last six with starting pitching being a big reason for their success. Atlanta’s historic first inning production on offense provided the support with a three run Marcell Ozuna home run. That was all Bryce Elder needed as he went seven strong innings on Tuesday. It was a great performance for the Braves.

Plus, Nicky Lopez could see the majority of work at second base until Ozzie Albies returns, and Charlie Morton takes the mound on Wednesday.

Shawn Coleman looks at this and more in the Daily Hammer.

