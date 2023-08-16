Braves look to complete sweep of Yankees

After securing a series win Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves will try to complete the sweep Wednesday when they wrap up a three-game series against the New York Yankees. The Braves took the opener Monday 11-3 and then blanked the Yankees Tuesday 5-0 behind a good performance on the mound from Bryce Elder. Charlie Morton will get the start for Atlanta in the finale Wednesday. The Yankees haven’t officially announced their starter, but it expected to be Randy Vasquez to either start or follow an opener.

Morton will make his 24th start of the season in Wednesday’s game and is still trying to find his form for the stretch run. He had a rough stretch where he allowed 12 runs in 14 innings across three starts to end July and start August. He tossed five scoreless innings in his last start against the New York Mets, but issued a career-high seven walks and was in trouble throughout the early part of the game. Morton has 11 walks and just eight strikeouts over his last 9 1/3 innings.

Vasquez served as the bulk guy behind a pair of relievers in his last appearance against the Marlins where he allowed three hits and two earned runs in 3 2/3 innings. He’s appeared in four games (three starts) so far this season and has allowed four runs over 19 innings.

The Braves held the Yankees to just one hit in Tuesday’s win. Marcell Ozuna and Ronald Acuña Jr. both homered in the win. For Acuña, it was his 27th home run of the season. He needs just three more homers to become the third member of the 30/50 club. Acuña leads the majors with 55 stolen bases and no player has ever had 30 homers and 60 stolen bases in a season.

Nicky Lopez made his second straight start at second base in place of Ozzie Albies, who was placed on the injured list Tuesday with a strained hamstring. Vaughn Grissom was recalled to take Albies’ spot on the active roster.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, August 16, 7:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports South, MLB Network

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan