Nicky Lopez, Travis d’Arnaud in Braves lineup Wednesday

The Atlanta Braves will try to complete a three-game sweep Wednesday when they wrap up their series against the New York Yankees. Charlie Morton gets the start for Atlanta while rookie right-hander Randy Vasquez will be on the mound for New York.

Travis d’Arnaud returns to the lineup behind the plate and drops to seventh in the order. Nicky Lopez will make his third straight start at second place in place of the injured Ozzie Albies.

For the Yankees, DJ LeMahieu will leadoff and play first base. Billy McKinney starts in left field and is hitting sixth.

Wednesday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.