Charlie Morton deals as Braves complete sweep of Yankees

Charlie Morton turned in a dominant performance to help the Atlanta Braves to a 2-0 win over the New York Yankees Wednesday night at Truist Park.

Morton came into Wednesday’s start needing a good outing. He allowed a leadoff single DJ LeMahieu to start the game, but then retired the next three hitters in order, including a strikeout of Aaron Judge. Morton continued to look like his old self in the second adding two more strikeouts while retiring the side in order.

The Braves got on the board in the second against Yankees starter Randy Vasquez. Marcell Ozuna led off the inning with a double and then came around to score on a two-run home run by Eddie Rosario.

Morton retired 10 straight hitters before Judge singled with one out in the fourth inning. He issued his first walk of the game to Giancarlo Stanton to put runners at first and second. Morton came right back though and struck out Kiner-Falefa and McKinney to leave the runners stranded.

Charlie Morton, Wicked 3,247 RPM Curveball. pic.twitter.com/0J5jbWeuJ3 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 16, 2023

The Braves threatened in the fourth but came away empty handed. Ozuna and Rosario worked back-to-back walks off of Vasquez with one out. Aaron Boone then went with the quick hook replacing Vasquez with Michael King who struck out Travis d’Arnaud and then got Orlando Arcia to ground out to end the inning.

Morton struck out Bader for his seventh strikeout of the game to start the fifth. Anthony Volpe then reached on an infield single and then moved to second on a wild pitch. Morton again though locked in and retired Kyle Higashioka and LeMahieu on ground outs to end the frame.

Gleyber Torres singled to start the sixth, but Morton came back and struck out Judge, Stanton and Kiner-Falefa to end the inning.

Charlie Morton's 9th and 10th Ks. pic.twitter.com/TmEMFlyxAC — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 17, 2023

Morton would give way to Pierce Johnson to start the seventh. He needed a good outing and delivered allowing just four hits while striking out 10 over six scoreless innings. Perhaps even more important, Morton issued just one walk while throwing 94 pitches.

Johnson retired the side in order in the seventh and Kirby Yates worked a perfect eighth. Raisel Iglesias closed things out in the ninth to seal the win.

The Braves complete the sweep and move to a season-best 36 games above .500 at 78-42. They will enjoy their first off day since August 3 on Thursday before continuing their homestand Friday with a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants.