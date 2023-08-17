Braves News: Yankee sweep, Pierce Johnson, more

Charlie Morton had his most dominant start in a few months on Wednesday night against the Yankees. This is a welcome sight after the veteran had struggled for a while. Although Braves fans should feel relatively comfortable with Max Fried and Spencer Strider starting the first two games of a playoff series, who would present themselves as a reliable third starter for the postseason has been a major question. Having Morton be at the very least a reliable option would be a major boost to the Braves’ World Series aspirations, even if he is unlikely to be the dominant starter that he was a few years ago. It would be nice to see Charlie build upon this great start down the home stretch.

Braves News

Sam took a look at how good Pierce Johnson has been since joining Atlanta and how he’s found that success.

The Braves completed a dominant sweep of the Yankees in Atlanta with a 2-0 victory.

MLB News

Tampa Bay star Wander Franco is being investigated in the Dominican Republic by a division specializing in minors and gender violence.

Marcus Stroman has been diagnosed with a rib cartilage fracture.

An MRI showed an ACL sprain for JJ Bleday.

The Rays shuffled some relievers.