Daily Hammer Podcast: Braves Continue Dominant Stretch in Sweep over Yankees

The Braves are back to playing some really awesome baseball.

Charlie Morton put together arguably his best start of the season, and only need two runs of support as the Braves shut out the Yankees for the second straight game. Eddie Rosario delivered the big hit, while the bullpen once again did its job late. Though Atlanta did not have much offensive success on Wednesday evening, the pitching did more than enough to seal the win.

With their current stretch of play, the Braves are continuing to make history in terms of how dominant they have been this season. And that level of play bodes really well for them to make a World Series run.

