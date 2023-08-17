Filed under: Off day open thread Thursday respite By Ivan the Great Aug 17, 2023, 6:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Off day open thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images The Braves swept the Yankees. They’re gonna host the Giants this weekend. What are you doing with your Thursday? More From Battery Power Braves Minor League Recap: Jhancarlos Lara strikes out nine in five scoreless innings for Augusta Daily Hammer Podcast: Braves Continue Dominant Stretch in Sweep over Yankees This Day in Braves History: John Smoltz picks up his first career save Braves News: Yankee sweep, Pierce Johnson, more Charlie Morton deals as Braves complete sweep of Yankees Yankees vs. Braves game thread Loading comments...
