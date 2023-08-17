 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Off day open thread

Thursday respite

By Ivan the Great
/ new
New York Yankees v Atlanta Braves Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

The Braves swept the Yankees. They’re gonna host the Giants this weekend.

What are you doing with your Thursday?

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power