 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

PTBNL Episode 52: Braves own the city of New York, a surprising decision at second base, rotation talk and more

By Stephen Tolbert
/ new
MLB: New York Yankees at Atlanta Braves Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

In Episode 52 of The Podcast to be Named Later, Kris and Stephen are back to talk about the Braves absolutely owning the city of New York the last two series as the team is hot again, winning 8 of the last 10. The guys also discussed the Nicky Lopez/Vaughn Grissom decision, the rotation pieces, injury updates and a preview of the Giants series.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power