PTBNL Episode 52: Braves own the city of New York, a surprising decision at second base, rotation talk and more

In Episode 52 of The Podcast to be Named Later, Kris and Stephen are back to talk about the Braves absolutely owning the city of New York the last two series as the team is hot again, winning 8 of the last 10. The guys also discussed the Nicky Lopez/Vaughn Grissom decision, the rotation pieces, injury updates and a preview of the Giants series.

