Braves News: Braves host Giants, Jhancarlos Lara deals in Augusta, more

It was an uneventful off day for the Atlanta Braves as the club gears up for a weekend series with the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park. The Braves are still red-hot and enter play with a 78-42 record. The Giants, however, have a 64-57 record and are 10 games out of first place in the NL West.

The series gets started this evening at 7:20 ET with Spencer Strider on the bump. The Giants will send out veteran Alex Cobb.

The series continues on Saturday, where first pitch is set once again for 7:20 ET. Yonny Chirinos suits up for the Braves, while Logan Webb gets the start for San Francisco.

The series finale is set for Sunday afternoon at 1:35 ET with Max Fried earning the start. The Giants have yet to announce their starter.

The Giants last played the Braves in September 2022, where the Braves dropped two of three games. The Braves aim to change the narrative this time around and keep the win streak alive.

More Braves News:

Jhancarlos Lara’s start in Augusta headlines Wednesday’s minor league recap.

The Daily Hammer Podcast recaps the Braves’ sweep of the Yankees.

MLB News:

Chicago White Sox infielder Tim Anderson originally faced a six game suspension after an altercation with Jose Ramirez. However, his suspension has been reduced to five games, beginning today.

The Chicago Cubs have signed left-handed reliever Richard Bleier to a minor league deal. Bleier was released by the Boston Red Sox last week.