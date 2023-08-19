Braves News: Braves reach 11,000 wins, Spencer Strider fans 10, and more

The Atlanta Braves made history on Friday night after defeating the San Francisco Giants 4-0 to open the series. Friday’s victory marked the 11,000th win in franchise history. The only other MLB clubs to reach this milestone are the Giants, Dodgers, Cubs, and Cardinals.

Tonight’s win is the 11,000th in franchise history, dating to the club's inclusion as a founding member of the National League in 1876.#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/t0spZasiBE — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 19, 2023

The Braves played some incredible baseball, so here are the highlights:

Spencer Strider tossed seven innings of one-hit baseball. He whiffed ten Giants.

Michael Harris II stayed hot and was just a home run shy of the cycle. He manufactured four hits.

Luke Jackson faced the Braves lineup (and struck out three).

The Braves put together their third consecutive shutout for the first time since 2015.

Up next, the Braves go for the series win as Yonny Chirinos takes on the Giants lineup tonight at 7:20.

More Braves News:

Darius Vines’ pitching performance in Triple-A headlines Thursday’s minor league recap.

Episode 52 of the Podcast to be Named Later discusses the Yankees sweep, Nicky Lopez, Vaughn Grissom, and more.

MLB News:

Chicago Cubs right hander Marcus Stroman will likely be shut down for several weeks due to a rib injury. The timetable for his return was labeled a “gray area.”

The Los Angeles Angels transferred third baseman Anthony Rendon to the 60-day injured list. Rendon suffered a left shin contusion in mid-July and has been shut down ever since.

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed second baseman Kolten Wong to a minor league deal. He will likely join Triple-A Oklahoma City.