Travis d’Arnaud in at catcher as Braves continue series against Giants

The Atlanta Braves will try to secure another series win Saturday when they continue a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants. Yonny Chirinos will get the start for Atlanta while Logan Webb will be on the mound for San Francisco.

No surprises for the Braves lineup on Saturday. Travis d’Arnaud is back behind the plate and hitting seventh while Nicky Lopez will get another start at second and bat ninth.

The Giants will make a couple changes compared to last night’s lineup as Blake Sabol will start at Catcher and bat seventh while former Brave Johan Camargo will play short and bat eighth.

Tonight’s game has a scheduled start time for 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.