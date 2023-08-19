The Atlanta Braves will look to extend their winning streak to five tonight as they will look to earn the series win against the San Francisco Giants. Yonny Chirinos will get the start on the mound for Atlanta, while the Giants will go with Logan Webb. Travis d’Arnaud will return to the lineup in tonight’s game as he will get the start behind the plate and bat seventh.
Filed under:
Braves vs. Giants Game Thread 8/19/23
Atlanta look to win series in a N.L. showdown against the San Francisco Giants
Loading comments...