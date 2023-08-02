 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves News: Spencer Strider discusses strikeout record, Braves acquire Brad Hand, and more

Atlanta Braves news and notes from Tuesday

MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Atlanta Braves Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday made for a successful evening for the Atlanta Braves, who defeated the Los Angeles Angels 5-1. The win was powered by a multi-homer game from Michael Harris II and another huge start from Spencer Strider.

Strider earned his 12th win of the season after tossing 6.2 innings of one-run baseball. He walked two and fanned nine. In Tuesday’s outing, Strider broke his own record for fastest pitcher to 200 strikeouts in a season. Strider got his 200th whiff in 123.1 innings against two-way player Shoehei Ohtani.

“It’s neat,” Strider said postgame. “The goal is just to win the games. That kind of stuff is neat, but breaking records isn’t always a formula to winning games.”

“Tonight was okay,” he added. “The outcome was good and that’s what matters. I think I definitely struggled to find some off speed command and my delivery didn’t feel too consistent at times.”

The Braves look to carry the momentum into today’s series finale against the Halos, which gets underway at 12:10 ET.

The Braves acquired left-hander Brad Hand from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for minor leaguer Alec Barger. Here is what Brian Snitker and Alex Anthopoulos had to say of the move.

The Braves lost just a few prospects in order to provide some bullpen security ahead of the trade deadline. The club parted ways with Alec Barger, Victor Vodnik, and Tanner Gordon.

Notable Trade Deadline Moves:

