Braves add Brad Hand to active roster, place Daysbell Hernandez on 15-day injured list

Hand could make his Braves debut as soon as Wednesday.

By Kris Willis
Colorado Rockies v Cleveland Guardians Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves announced Wednesday that they have added lefty reliever Brad Hand to the active roster. Daysbell Hernandez was placed on the 15-day injured list with right forearm inflammation.

The Braves acquired Hand Tuesday in a trade with the Rockies in exchange minor league pitcher Alec Barger. Hand is a 33-year old veteran that brings plenty of postseason experience. Alex Anthopoulos said Tuesday that they wanted to add a third lefty to the bullpen to go with A.J. Minter and Dylan Lee, who is expected to begin a rehab assignment soon.

Hernandez was added to the major league roster on July 23 and has appeared in four games where he has allowed six hits and three runs to go along with six strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings. Hernandez missed all of the 2022 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

