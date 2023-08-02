Braves option Ben Heller, outright Charlie Culberson to Gwinnett

The Braves optioned Ben Heller and outrighted Charlie Culberson both to Triple-A Gwinnett.

The #Braves today optioned RHP Ben Heller to Triple-A Gwinnett following this afternoon’s game, and also outrighted INF Charlie Culberson to the Stripers. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 2, 2023

Heller had a 7.05 FIP in the month of July, with as many walks as he had strikeouts. This move opens an active roster spot, likely for Max Fried, who is expected to make his first start since May in Chicago. A 40-man roster spot will still need to be opened up for Fried to come off the 60-day IL.

Meanwhile, this means that fan and clubhouse favorite Charlie Culberson will stay with the organization after being DFA’d for trade acquisition Nicky Lopez on Monday. The Braves clearly like him as a depth option and clubhouse guy when they can generally avoid playing him. He will be around if an injury opens up a roster spot for him again.