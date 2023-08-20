Braves News: Rosario’s heroics win game, Owen Murphy, more

Owen Murphy is having an interesting first full season of pro ball down on the farm. The 2022 first rounder is striking out upwards of 12 batters per 9 innings, but he’s walking a bit too many for comfort and allowing his fair share of home runs, so his FIP is only a solid but unspectacular 3.76, although much better than his 4.71 ERA. While I’m inclined to be more encouraged about the strikeout numbers than concerned by anything else, Murphy is showing a bit more upside than I expected to see from the high school arm that was described as high-floor (as much as a prep arm can be), even if he was also described as analytically friendly at the same time as he is showing some of the wrinkles you would expect from a prep arm.

Braves News

Eddie Rosario played the hero in a thriller of a win over the Giants.

Owen Murphy had another outing with a lot of strikeouts but suboptimal run prevention.

MLB News

The Reds promoted top 100 prospect Noelvi Marte.

The Blue Jays DFA’d trade deadline acquisition Paul DeJong.

Tony Gonsolin appears to be out for the season as he is hitting the IL with an elbow injury.

Phillies’ starter Ranger Suarez is hitting the IL with a hamstring strain.