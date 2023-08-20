 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kevin Pillar replaces the injured Harris in shuffled lineup

The Braves’ young centerfielder has a foot contusion after fouling a ball off of it last night

By Daniel Hutchinson-Kausch
Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

Kevin Pillar is replacing Michael Harris in Atlanta’s lineup this afternoon, as Harris has a foot contusion after fouling a ball off of it in Saturday night’s game. The injury doesn’t appear to be serious but in a day game after a night game and in the position the Braves are in, there’s no reason to make Harris play through it. This pushes Eddie Rosario to the second spot in the lineup in place of Harris, who had been filling in for Ozzie Albies. Pillar slots in at seventh, pushing Sean Murphy up to sixth.

