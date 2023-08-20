 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Allan Winans to start Monday against the Mets, per report

Gwinnett’s ace gets another major league start against the Mets for his second straight time.

By Daniel Hutchinson-Kausch
/ new
Atlanta Braves v New York Mets - Game One Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Allan Winans will start against the Mets again on Monday for Atlanta, this time at home.

His last major league start was also against the Mets in a doubleheader in New York, in which he threw a masterful outing, striking out 9 over 7.0 innings of scoreless ball. This will also be the 28 year old rookie’s home debut, which is a cool moment for him. Since he will be facing that Mets lineup for the second time in a short period, it will be interesting to see if the familiarity hurts Winans’ ability to be effective. Regardless, it shouldn’t be expected that he will repeat the level of outing that he did in his last start, although it is possible. The Braves would surely be pleased with 5 innings of 2 or 3 run ball from Allan. Winans has a 1.59 ERA, 1.85 FIP, and 3.16 xFIP, with 11.12 K/9 and 2.38 BB/9 across his two big league starts so far.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power