Allan Winans to start Monday against the Mets, per report

Allan Winans will start Monday’s game against the Mets. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) August 20, 2023

His last major league start was also against the Mets in a doubleheader in New York, in which he threw a masterful outing, striking out 9 over 7.0 innings of scoreless ball. This will also be the 28 year old rookie’s home debut, which is a cool moment for him. Since he will be facing that Mets lineup for the second time in a short period, it will be interesting to see if the familiarity hurts Winans’ ability to be effective. Regardless, it shouldn’t be expected that he will repeat the level of outing that he did in his last start, although it is possible. The Braves would surely be pleased with 5 innings of 2 or 3 run ball from Allan. Winans has a 1.59 ERA, 1.85 FIP, and 3.16 xFIP, with 11.12 K/9 and 2.38 BB/9 across his two big league starts so far.