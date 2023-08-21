 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ask Battery Power: Braves mailbag questions request

Get your questions in now!

By Kris Willis
San Francisco Giants v Atlanta Braves Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images

We are in the home stretch of the regular season and the Atlanta Braves are on their way to a sixth straight NL East title. The Braves were a little sluggish coming out of the All-Star break, but have gotten back on track with a strong homestand.

With that as the backdrop, now seems like a good time for another mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday. All questions received by Wednesday, August 23 will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or email them to us at batterypowersbn [at] gmail [dot] com.

