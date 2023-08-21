Braves News: Michael Harris update, Allan Winans and more

The Atlanta Braves saw their five-game winning streak come to an end Sunday with a 4-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Despite the loss, Atlanta still took the series and will now await the arrival of the New York Mets on Monday.

The Braves played Sunday’s game without centerfielder Michael Harris, who was a late scratch from the lineup due to a bruised foot. Harris fouled a ball off his foot in Saturday’s game and woke up sore Sunday.

Harris said after the game that X-rays came back negative and that he is hoping to be back in the lineup for Monday’s opener against the Mets.

"Always good to see X-rays come back good."



Michael Harris II provides an update on his right foot after missing Sunday's series finale. pic.twitter.com/7ZjKcozy1M — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) August 20, 2023

Given Atlanta’s big lead, we will see if that happens as they have no incentive to rush him back onto the field. Still, it is good news to see that the injury doesn’t seem to be serious.

More Braves News

Charlie Morton will turn 40 in November. He has again logged important innings for the Braves who hold a $20 million option for next season. Morton told FanGraphs’ David Laurila recently that his focus is on trying to win another World Series and will decide this offseason if it is time to call it a career.

Brian Snitker confirmed Sunday that rookie right-hander Allan Winans will make his third career start in Monday’s opener against the Mets. Winans tossed seven scoreless innings against New York in Citi Field on the last road trip. The corresponding move hasn’t been announced, but at the least, starting Winans will allow them to give the rest of the rotation an extra day of rest.

MLB News

There was plenty of Giants news prior to Sunday’s finale in Atlanta. San Francisco placed shortstop Brandon Crawford on the 10-day injured list with a forearm strain. Luis Matos took his place on the active roster and homered off of Max Fried. Gabe Kapler also announced that San Francisco will call up top pitching prospect Kyle Harrison to start Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Reds got a big piece of their rotation back Sunday when they reinstated Hunter Greene from the 60-day injured list.

The New York Yankees have lost eight-straight games and the pressure appears to be turning up on manager Aaron Boone. Boone recently met with general partner Hal Steinbrenner and general manager Brian Cashman in a closed door meeting.

The Cardinals and outfielder Dylan Carlson are awaiting test results before deciding whether or not he will undergo season-ending ankle surgery.

Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left Sunday’s game with discomfort in his left middle finger. The injury doesn’t appear to be serious and Monday’s off day will give Guerrero another 24 hours to recover.

Major League Baseball announced Sunday that the Yankees and Detroit Tigers will take part in the 2024 Little League Classic.

The Philadelphia Phillies activated outfielder Brandon Marsh ahead of Sunday’s game against the Nationals.

Mariners rookie Emerson Hancock left Sunday’s game against the Astros in the second inning with a strained right shoulder.