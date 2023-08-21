Allan Winans starts as Braves continue homestand against Mets

The Atlanta Braves will continue their homestand Monday where they will begin a three-game series against the New York Mets. Rookie right-hander Allan Winans will get the start for Atlanta while the Mets will go with left-hander David Peterson.

The Braves officially recalled Winans to the active roster Monday morning and placed starter Yonny Chirinos on the 15-day injured list. That means that his appearance Monday is most likely not a spot start situation and will likely stick in the rotation for at least the time being. Winans made two spot starts previously this season. He made his major league debut back on July 22 in Milwaukee where he allowed five hits and two runs over 4 1/3 innings. He served as the 27th man for a doubleheader against the Mets in New York on Atlanta’s last road trip and turned in an outstanding performance by striking out nine while tossing seven scoreless innings.

For the Mets, Peterson will be making his fourth start since rejoining the rotation after the trade deadline. The transition has not gone well as Peterson has failed to make it out of the fourth inning in any of his last three starts. He allowed just three hits and one run over 3 2/3 innings in his last start against the Pirates, but ran up his pitch count with a season-high six walks.

The Braves saw their five-game winning streak come to an end Sunday with a 4-3 loss to the Giants. The loss also snapped a seven-game winning streak at Truist Park. Atlanta is 28-7 over their last 35 games at Truist Park and have outscored their opponents by 109 runs over that span.

Michael Harris was a late scratch from Sunday’s lineup after fouling a ball off his foot in Saturday’s game. X-rays on Harris’ foot came back negative and he said after Sunday’s game that he was hoping to be back in the lineup for Monday’s game.

Ronald Acuña Jr. stole his 56th base of the season in Sunday’s loss. Acuña needs just two more home runs to join Eric Davis and Barry Bonds as the only players with a 30 homer, 50 stolen base season. No player in major league history has ever had a 30 homer, 60 stolen base season.

Monday’s game has a scheduled start time of 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Monday, August 21, 7:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM, The Fan