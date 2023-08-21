 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michael Harris, Vaughn Grissom in the Braves’ lineup for Monday’s opener against New York

Michael Harris returns after a one-game absence while Vaughn Grissom gets his first start since being recalled.

By Kris Willis
MLB: AUG 19 Giants at Braves Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves will continue their homestand Monday when the New York Mets arrive for a three-game series at Truist Park. Allan Winans will make his third start of the season for Atlanta while New York will go with left-hander David Peterson.

Michael Harris returns to the Braves lineup after sitting out Sunday’s game with a sore foot. Harris is back in centerfield and will bat second. With a left-hander on the mound, Kevin Pillar and Vaughn Grissom will move into the lineup. For Grissom, it will be his first start at second base since he was recalled to the active roster when Ozzie Albies was placed on the injured list.

For the Mets, Jeff McNeil starts at second base and will hit third. Daniel Vogelbach gets the start at DH and will bat fifth. Omar Narvaez starts in place of Francisco Alvarez behind the plate and will hit seventh.

First pitch for Monday’s game is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

