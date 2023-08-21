 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mets vs. Braves game thread

By Kris Willis
San Francisco Giants v Atlanta Braves Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves will begin a three-game series against the New York Mets Monday evening at Truist Park. Rookie Allan Winans will get the start for Atlanta while New York will go with lefty David Peterson.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Pregame Notes

