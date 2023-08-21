 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kyle Wright to make rehab start for Rome Thursday

Another injured Braves starter is taking a step forward towards a return.

Houston Astros v Atlanta Braves Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Some more good news on the injury front for the Atlanta Braves. MLB.com’s Mark Bowman reports that Kyle Wright will begin a rehab assignment in Rome Thursday. Wright had been working out at Atlanta’s spring training complex in North Port where he was facing hitters. This is the next step in his progression.

Wright’s season got off to a delayed start after he had a cortisone shot in his shoulder before reporting to spring camp. He began the season on the injured list and made his season debut on April 11. However, he was placed on the injured list after making just five starts with inflammation in his shoulder.

At that point, the Braves shut him down completely and he only recently began ramping back up with baseball activity. Barring any setbacks, Wright will likely need four or five rehab starts to build back up and could be in line to return sometime in September.

Wright had a 5.79 ERA and a 4.44 FIP in 18 2/3 innings before the injury. He posted a 3.19 ERA and a 3.58 FIP in 180 1/3 innings last season.

