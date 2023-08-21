Eddie Rosario named National League Player of the Week

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario was named Player of the Week for the National League on Monday. Rosario hit .524 and posted a 1.631 OPS with three home runs, 10 RBI and six runs scored. Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez took home the award for the American League.

Rosario drove in three runs Saturday and came through with a big two-run home run in the eighth inning to help the Braves to a 6-5 win over the San Francisco Giants. After posting just a 28 wRC+ in July, Rosario has been red hot in August hitting .339/.403/.571 and a 162 wRC+.

Rosario is hitting .260/.310/.480 with 19 home runs and a 108 wRC+ in 110 games this season.