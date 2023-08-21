 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jesse Chavez had micro-fracture in left shin

The 40-year-old’s injury turned out to be more serious than initially thought.

By Stephen Tolbert
/ new
MLB: Game One-Atlanta Braves at Detroit Tigers Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Jesse Chavez was hit by a 99 mph one-hopper of the bat of Miguel Cabrera on June 14th and at the time, his injury was classified as a “left shin contusion.” It would land him on the 15-day IL, but initially wasn't considered to be too serious. But as the days and even weeks passed, and Chavez still couldn't put any weight on his left leg, much less pitch with it, it became clear the injury was more serious than previously thought. Five weeks later, the Braves transferred Chavez to the 60-day IL, where he's been ever since.

Today, we finally got an answer:

That one-hopper from Cabrera didn't result in just a shin contusion, post-swelling imagining revealed Jesse actually had a micro-fracture in that leg, explaining why the rehab process has taken way longer than anyone initially hoped.

Chavez is now throwing live BP, and if everything goes well, he should be sent out a rehab assignment here soon, one step closer to returning to the Braves bullpen.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power