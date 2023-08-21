Jesse Chavez had micro-fracture in left shin

Jesse Chavez was hit by a 99 mph one-hopper of the bat of Miguel Cabrera on June 14th and at the time, his injury was classified as a “left shin contusion.” It would land him on the 15-day IL, but initially wasn't considered to be too serious. But as the days and even weeks passed, and Chavez still couldn't put any weight on his left leg, much less pitch with it, it became clear the injury was more serious than previously thought. Five weeks later, the Braves transferred Chavez to the 60-day IL, where he's been ever since.

Today, we finally got an answer:

Jesse Chavez threw a live batting practice and it went well. He said he will throw another and, if it goes well, he could head off on a rehab assignment.



One new thing: When the shin swelling went down and he got another MRI, it revealed a microfracture. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) August 21, 2023

That one-hopper from Cabrera didn't result in just a shin contusion, post-swelling imagining revealed Jesse actually had a micro-fracture in that leg, explaining why the rehab process has taken way longer than anyone initially hoped.

Jesse Chavez described it as if learning he had a microfracture was freeing. It explained a lot, as his recovery had taken longer than he would’ve hoped.



All is well.



The final step: Running at full speed so he can prove he can field the position. https://t.co/imyjv2V1os — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) August 21, 2023

Chavez is now throwing live BP, and if everything goes well, he should be sent out a rehab assignment here soon, one step closer to returning to the Braves bullpen.