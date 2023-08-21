Marcell Ozuna homers twice, but Braves fall to Mets 10-4

Alan Winans struggled and the Atlanta Braves didn’t have a big comeback in them Monday night in a 10-4 loss to the New York Mets.

Winans got off to a good start allowing just a two-out single to Jeff McNeil in a scoreless first, however, things went south from there. He retired Daniel Vogelbach to start the second, but then allowed a solo home run to DJ Stewart to give the Mets an early 1-0 lead. Omar Narvaez followed with a single and then came around to score on another home run by Rafael Ortega to make it 3-0. After a visit from Rick Kranitz, Winans struck out Jonathan Arauz and Brandon Nimmo to end the inning.

The Braves got on the board against David Peterson in the second when Marcell Ozuna took him deep for a solo home run.

Marcell Ozuna becomes the fifth Brave this season to hit 25 homers pic.twitter.com/qftEOYtzoh — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 21, 2023

Ozuna’s homer gave him 25 for the season. The Braves have five different players with at least 25 home runs, which is a franchise record.

Winans continued to give up some hard contact, but got through the third on three fly outs. Atlanta’s offense got back to work in the home half of the inning. Orlando Arcia got things started with an infield single on a swinging bunt. After a fly out by Vaughn Grissom, Ronald Acuña Jr. singled to right to put runners at first and second. Michael Harris then delivered a two-run double over the head of Nimmo in center to tie the game.

Winans continued to battle in the fourth. He struck out Vogelbach to start the inning, but then allowed a single to Stewart. Narvaez grounded out to Matt Olson at first to move Stewart into scoring position. Winans through struck out Ortega to leave him stranded.

The Braves took the lead in the home half of the fourth when Ozuna took Peterson deep for his second homer of the game to make it 4-3.

Two at-bats.

Two home runs.



Multi-homer night for Marcell Ozuna. pic.twitter.com/qRIxbytsH1 — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) August 22, 2023

Winans found himself in trouble again in the fifth. He got Arauz to pop out for the first out, but then walked Nimmo. Lindor followed with a single to right to put runners at first and second. McNeil then sent a single in the hole at second that scored Nimmo to tie the game. Alonso then sent a grounder just past Arcia to bring home another run to put New York back in front 5-4. Winans then jumped ahead of Vogelbach 1-2, but was unable to put him away. He hooked the ninth pitch of the at-bat down the line in right to bring home another run to make it 6-4.

That would be the end of the line for Winans as Brian Snitker would go to his bullpen for Brad Hand. Stewart dropped down a bunt that Hand fielded and threw to first for the second out. Alonso scored from third to push the lead to 7-4. Hand then struck out Narvaez looking to avoid any more damage.

It was a tough outing for Winans who was tagged for nine hits and seven runs in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out four, while throwing 94 pitches.

Hand came back out for the sixth and issued a leadoff walk to Ortega. He moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Arauz. Nimmo then singled to left to put runners at first and third. Lindor then lifted a fly ball down the line in right in foul territory that Acuña was unable to haul in. Given an extra chance, Lindor made the Braves pay with a three-run home run to left to extend New York’s lead to 10-4. Hand got McNeil to fly out to Pillar in foul territory and then gave way to Collin McHugh who got Alonso to line out to Grissom for the final out of the inning.

McHugh logged the final 3 1/3 innings and struck out a season-high five to save using any more of the bullpen.

The loss drops the Braves to 80-44 on the season. The series will continue Tuesday with Bryce Elder matching up against Tylor Megill.