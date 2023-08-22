 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Day in Braves History: August 22

By Kris Willis
MLB: AUG 20 Giants at Braves Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Braves Franchise History

1927 - Braves outfielder Eddie Brown passes Fred Luderus’ modern National League record of 533 consecutive games played.

1948 - The Braves beat the Dodgers 4-3 to move two games ahead of Brooklyn in the standings. The Dodgers steal eight bases in the game, including a triple steal with Jackie Robinson stealing home in the fifth inning.

MLB History

1927 - Babe Ruth hits his 40th home run of the season but the Yankees drop their fourth straight with a 9-4 loss to Cleveland.

1960 - Jim Brewer and the Cubs filed a $1,040,000 lawsuit for Billy Martin’s fight which occurred on August 5. The claim will be settled in court and Martin will be liable for $25,000 in damages.

1961 - Roger Maris becomes the first player to hit his 50th home run in the month of August.

1979 - Johnny Bench his his 325th career home run to become the all-time franchise leader for the Reds.

1984 - Dwight Gooden strikes out nine against the Padres and becomes the 11th rookie pitcher ever with 200 strikeouts.

2021 - Miguel Cabrera becomes the 28th member of the 500 home run club with a solo shot off of Steven Matz and the Blue Jays.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

