Braves News: Kyle Wright to start rehab assignment, Jesse Chavez update and more

While the Atlanta Braves dropped their second straight game Monday night, they did get some good news on the injury front. Kyle Wright is slated to begin a rehab assignment Thursday with High-A Rome. Wright has made just five starts this season and has been out since May with right shoulder inflammation. He will likely need four or five rehab starts to build up, but barring any setbacks, could be back in the picture sometime in September.

Additionally, Jesse Chavez threw a live BP session prior to Monday’s game. He is slated to throw another later this week and would then be ready to head out on a rehab assignment of his own. Chavez has been sidelined since June 14 when he took a line drive to the shin off the bat of Miguel Cabrera. Chavez told reporters Monday that was thought to be just a bruise, was actually a micro-fracture.

More Braves News

MLB News

The Washington Nationals reached an agreement on a two-year contract extension with manager Dave Martinez. The club is also reportedly close to a two-year extension with GM Mike Rizzo.

The Athletic’s Keith Law on how conference realignment could carry significant consequences for baseball.

The Cleveland Guardians claimed catcher Eric Haase off waivers from the Tigers Monday. Fellow catcher Zack Collins was designated for assignment to open up a roster spot.

Speaking of the Tigers, they promoted outfield prospect Parker Meadows to make his major league debut.

The Mariners placed Emerson Hancock on the 15-day injured list Monday with a right shoulder strain. Hancock left Sunday’s game after just two innings due to the injury.

The Yankees are planning to promote prospects Everson Pereira and Oswald Peraza to the majors prior to Tuesday’s game against the Nationals.

The Pirates have promoted No. 1 overall pick Paul Skenes to Double A.