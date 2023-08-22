Eddie Rosario and Marcell Ozuna both stay hot in 3-2 Braves win over Mets

The reigning NL Player of the Week Eddie Rosario and current NL Player of the Week candidate Marcell Ozuna continued to stay locked in at the plate, as their production on the night was a big factor in helping the Atlanta Braves to squeak out a 3-2 series-tying win over the New York Mets.

While we didn't see any of the first-inning fireworks that have become a bit of a trademark for this year's Braves team, we still didn't have to wait too long to see Atlanta get on the board in this one. The two guys who got the team going were the usual suspects as of late: Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario. Ozuna led off the frame with a single and then Rosario brought both Ozuna and himself back home by hitting one into the seats in the Chop House to make it a 2-0 game for the Braves at that point.

Things stayed quiet until the fourth inning, which is when Bryce Elder found himself in a major jam. Two walks and a hit-by-pitch saw Elder fall into a bases-loaded situation with just one out, which meant that it was going to take some doing in order to get out of it unscathed. 14 pitches (including a strikeout and harmless lineout) later, Elder had escaped the mess without giving up a run and the 2-0 lead was still fully intact. Elder eventually got through 5.1 innings pitched with two hits, two walks and three strikeouts under his belt. We got the steady version of Bryce Elder tonight, which was a relief.

Bryce Elder's escape in the fourth inning ended up being very important at that juncture in the game, since the Braves would go onto add onto their lead in the fifth inning. Once again, when you consider recent events then it wasn't particularly shocking as to who was the one who got the offense back on the board in this frame. Indeed, Marcell Ozuna continued his hot streak as he hit a deep fly ball to center field that carried just enough to leave the field of play and land in the first couple of rows in left-center field. Ozuna's third homer in two days made it 3-0 and with the way Bryce Elder had been pitching at that point, it seemed like a comfortable three-run lead.

However, any visions of this being an easy win for the Braves suddenly evaporated in the very next frame. Elder left the game with a runner on third and one out after giving up a leadoff double to Francisco Lindor. Pierce Johnson entered the game and while he was able to get two strikeouts to eventually end the inning, he did surrender Daniel Vogelbach's 11th home run of the season to make it a tight 3-2 contest heading into the bottom of the sixth inning.

Both offenses stayed quiet for the next few innings and no more insurance was added by the Braves, so it stayed 3-2 heading into the ninth inning and it was up to Raisel Iglesias to ensure that Atlanta took the victory tonight. The ninth inning ended up being an adventurous one for Iglesias as he walked Daniel Vogelbach on four pitches to lead off the inning and then DJ Stewart hit a liner into center to make it two runners with nobody out.

Things were looking real shaky at that moment but then Iglesias was able to get Francisco Alvarez to hit a sharp ground ball to third base. Riley fielded it, stepped on the bag at third and then hurled it to first to complete a much-needed double play. Iglesias then got old friend Rafael Ortega to ground into a typical 6-3 ground out to end the game and snap the mini losing streak at two games.

This wasn't a dominant win for the Braves or anything like that but a 3-2 win counts just as much in the standings as a 21-3 win does. Bryce Elder did a good job of keeping his season going in the right direction by holding the Mets at bay and the offense continued to ride the wave that's been created by Eddie Rosario and Marcell Ozuna as of late. They've now tied up the series and now it's up to Charlie Morton to help lead the Braves to a series win tomorrow night at 7:20 P.M. E.T.