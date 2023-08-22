 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves recall Jared Shuster, option Allan Winans back to Gwinnett

Shuster adds another fresh arm to the bullpen.

By Kris Willis
/ new
Atlanta Braves v Cincinnati Reds Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves announced Tuesday morning that they have recalled left-hander Jared Shuster from Gwinnett. Allan Winans was optioned back to Triple A following Monday’s game.

After two solid performances in spot start situations, Winans struggled Monday allowing nine hits and seven runs over 4 1/3 innings against the Mets. He allowed two home runs and struck out four.

Shuster adds a fresh multi-inning option to the mix in case one of an early exit by one of the starters over the next few days. Shuster’s last appearance in the majors came on June 24 in Cincinnati where he allowed four runs in 3 2/3 innings. He’s made nine starts overall and has a 5.00 ERA and a 4.85 FIP in 45 innings.

The Braves have a couple of off days coming up and won’t need a fifth starter again until August 31. Collin McHugh pitched 3 1/3 innings and threw 48 pitches in relief Monday and likely will be down for the next couple of days.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power