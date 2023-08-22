Nicky Lopez is back in the lineup for middle game of Braves-Mets series

We’ve got lineups for both teams as the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets are set to start off the second game of their three-game series tonight. There are going to be a couple of different faces in the lineup for the Braves tonight and we’re about to talk about it shortly.

Here’s the lineup for Atlanta:

The three “new” faces in the lineup tonight are Travis d’Arnaud getting a usual start at catcher, Eddie Rosario getting the platoon start and Nicky Lopez returning to the lineup after sitting last night in favor of Vaughn Grissom as the Mets were sending a left-hander to the mound and Lopez hasn’t particularly fared well against left-handers this season. There’s a right-hander on the mound today and while Lopez still doesn’t have a great hitting record against righties, he’s still getting the opportunity to start the game tonight.

Here’s how the Mets are looking:

Francisco Alvarez is in the lineup instead of Omar Narváez and that's the only change that the Mets have made from last night's contest. They're basically running it back.

Tonight's game starts at 7:20 P.M. E.T. as Bryce Elder will be starting against Tylor Megill.