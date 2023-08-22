Braves vs. Mets Game Thread: 8/22/2023

Last night didn't go well for the Atlanta Braves at all. Despite Marcell Ozuna hitting two homers, the Braves were unable to keep up with the New York Mets who went off for 10 runs and won by six in a rough night for Atlanta. The Braves are hoping that things will change dramatically and that starts with Bryce Elder hopefully giving the Braves a really good start tonight. Meanwhile, the Braves are tasked with figuring out a way to make it another rough night at the office for Tylor Megill. Hopefully we get both of these scenarios to play out — or any feasible scenario that results in a Braves win, really.

