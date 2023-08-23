This Day in Braves History: Ronald Acuña Jr. joins 30-30 club

Braves Franchise History

1914 - The idle Braves move into first place as the Giants drop their fifth straight with a 3-2 loss in Cincinnati.

1953 - Former Boston Braves pitcher becomes the first ex-major league player to play in Japan. Paine was on military service with the U.S. Air Force in Japan and will pitch in nine games for the Nishietetsu Lions.

1960 - Lew Burdette tosses his third shutout in a row and the Braves homer five times in a 7-0 win over the Dodgers.

2011 - The Braves score five runs in the fifth, including Jason Heyward’s first career grand slam, to defeat the Cubs 5-4. Craig Kimbrel ties the major league record for a rookie with his 40th save of the season.

2019 - Ronald Acuña Jr. becomes the second youngest player with a 30-30 season as the Braves outlast Jacob deGrom and the Mets with a 2-1 win in 14 innings. Billy Hamilton’s first hit with Atlanta is the game winner. deGrom struckout 13 and homered accounting for New York’s only run of the game.

MLB History

1916 - Babe Ruth picks up his only save of the season entering in the eighth inning of a 6-3 win over the Indians. Ruth doubles and scores in his only trip to the plate.

1935 - National League president Ford Frick announces an undisclosed punishment for umpires Beans Reardon and Ziggy Sears for arguing with Cincinnati fans on July 11.

1980 - Charlie Finley sells the A’s to the Haas Family for $12.7 million ensuring that the club will remain in Oakland.

1982 - Gaylord Perry is ejected for applying a foreign substance to the ball. Although he has been suspected for years for doctoring the ball, this is the first time in his career that he was caught by umpires.

