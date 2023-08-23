Braves News: Braves recall Jared Shuster, defeat Mets 3-2, and more

The Atlanta Braves swapped some rookies on Tuesday morning and recalled LHP Jared Shuster to Atlanta. The club also optioned right-hander Allan Winans to Triple-A Gwinnett following Monday night’s game.

The New York Mets handed Winans the first big league loss of his career on Monday, where he tossed 4.1 frames and allowed seven runs.

Jared Shuster, however, has not seen big league game action since June 24, when he faced the Cincinnati Reds. Shuster has more major league experience with nine starts and looks to add some bullpen strength.

More Braves News:

Marcell Ozuna’s home run made the difference in Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the New York Mets.

The Braves are considered to have one of the top pitching staffs in the league, even with plenty of pitchers sidelined with injury. The club has several decisions to make when Dylan Lee, Jesse Chavez, Kyle Wright, and more are ready to return.

Orlando Arcia continues to prove why he may be the Braves’ long-term shortstop.

MLB News:

New York Mets reliever John Cutriss underwent season-ending elbow surgery on Tuesday. He is expected to be ready for Opening Day.

Cincinnati Reds lefty Nick Lodolo was diagnosed with another stress fracture in his left tibia. With his season in jeopardy, he is seeking a second opinion.

The Chicago White Sox made a couple of moves in the front office Tuesday, including the firing of vice president Ken Williams and GM Rick Hahn.

The Los Angeles Angels have activated Mike Trout from the injured list after missing seven weeks with a left hamate fracture.

The San Francisco Giants signed shortstop Paul DeJong to a major league contract. DeJong was previously designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed DH JD Martinez on the 10-day injured list with a groin injury.

MLB has placed Wander Franco on administrative leave amid allegations of a relationship with a minor.