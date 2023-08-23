Charlie Morton, Braves look for series win against Mets

The Atlanta Braves will try to secure another series win Wednesday when they wrap up a three-game series against the New York Mets. Atlanta dropped the opener Monday 10-4, but answered back with a 3-2 win on Tuesday. The Braves, who are 81-44 on the season, will send Charlie Morton to the mound in the series finale Wednesday. The Mets will counter with left-hander Jose Quintana.

After a bit of a rough stretch coming out of the All-Star break, Morton seems to be settling back in. He tossed five scoreless innings against the Mets at Citi Field on the last road trip, but issued a career-high seven walks in the process. Morton looked more like his old self last time out where he allowed just four hits and struck out 10 over six scoreless innings against the Yankees. That was Morton’s first double-digit strikeout performance since May 15.

Quintana began the season on the injured list, but has pitched well since making his season debut at the end of July. He faced the Braves at Citi Field and held them in check allowing four hits and three walks, but just one run over six innings. In his last start, Quintana allowed three hits and two runs in six innings in St. Louis. He allowed his first home run of the season in that outing.

Eddie Rosario and Marcell Ozuna both homered to account for all of the Braves’ scoring in Tuesday’s win. Rosario’s homer was his 20th of the season. Atlanta has seven different players with at least 20 home runs, which is a franchise record. Ozuna had three hits in the game and was a triple shy of the cycle. After getting off to a dreadful start, Ozuna is slashing .287/.355/.560 with 25 home runs and 61 RBI since the start of May.

Wednesday's game is scheduled to begin at 7:20 p.m. ET

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, August 23, 7:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan